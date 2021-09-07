(LEAD) BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS' megahit song "Butter" bounced back to No. 1 on this week's Billboard main singles chart, claiming the top spot for a tenth nonconsecutive week.
"BTS' "Butter" resurges to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a 10th total week at the summit," Billboard said on its website Tuesday (U.S. time). The results were announced a day later than usual in observance of the Labor Day holiday Monday.
The summery song debuted at No. 1 in May and spent nine nonconsecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 chart before dropping to the fourth, seventh and eighth places in recent weeks. Last week, it climbed back to No. 7.
There was anticipation that "Butter" would rebound following the Aug. 27 release of its remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
The collaboration combined the American rapper's stylish voice with the original version's cool, crisp summery charm.
The septet's second English song has replaced its first English number "Dynamite" for the most weeks spent in the top 10 for a song by a South Korean artist.
"Butter" also topped the Digital Song Sales chart for a 14th week this week, with 143,000 downloads, up 108 percent from last week, Billboard said.
It added the song continues to be solely credited to BTS on the Hot 100 as total activity for the original and other remixes by the group outpaced that of the new remix featuring Megan Three Stallion.
"Megan Thee Stallion is credited this week on Streaming Songs, as her remix was the song's most dominant version in streaming for the week," it said.
The song drew 10.7 million U.S. streams in the week ending Sept. 2, up 110 percent from a week earlier, according to Billboard.
"Butter" is now in its 15th week, while "Dynamite" posted 13 weeks.
"Butter" still holds the record for the most weeks at No. 1 by any song in 2021. It represents the longest No. 1 streak achieved by a group since 1995, when "One Sweet Day" by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and R&B group Boyz II Men spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.
In between its No. 1s, "Butter" spent one week at No. 7 on July 19, when it was dethroned by BTS' third English single, "Permission to Dance."
