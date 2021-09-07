Nearly half of Americans concerned about N. Korean nuclear program: report
WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- About half of people in the United States are concerned about North Korea's nuclear program, a report said Tuesday, citing a recent poll.
"On other top national security matters, about half of Republicans and Democrats are concerned by North Korea's nuclear program, and about 7 in 10 say the same about the threat of cyberattacks," the Associated Press reported, citing its own survey.
It said the survey was conducted jointly with NORC Center for Public Affairs Research on Aug. 12-16, involving 1,729 adults in the U.S.
The poll showed more Americans are concerned about threats coming from inside than those posed by outside actors.
"According to the poll, about two-thirds of Americans say they are extremely or very concerned about the threat from extremist groups inside the U.S. By contrast, about one-half say they are extremely or very concerned about the threat from foreign-based militants," said the report.
