07:12 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Loner youths' estimated at 370,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Poor initial probe into female Navy noncommissioned officer's death; commission (Kookmin Daily)
-- Hyundai Group to form consultative body for hydrogen system (Donga Ilbo)
-- Bullying at military in 2021: report (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Living with COVID-19' viable at end-October (Segye Times)
-- May be able to move into a phase of "living with COVID-19" end of October: KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't blames public for skyrocketing real estate: state-run institute (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Bullying, harassment in military (Hankyoreh)
-- Seaman dies by suicide following bullying: rights group (Hankook Ilbo)
-- "Living with COVID-19" may be viable end of October: KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai envisions hydrogen society by 2040 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- South successfully fires SLBM in Yellow Sea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Post-Suga, no dramatic shift in Seoul-Tokyo relations expected (Korea Herald)
-- 'Chinese FM's visit to South Korea is to curb US influence' (Korea Times)
(END)

