07:08 September 09, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- All disasters are connected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- CIO, Supreme Prosecutor's Office draw swords; Yoon claims political sabotage with dubious documents (Kookmin Daily)
-- Market-dominating platform companies in 'commission business,' while forgetting innovation (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'I can't remember' Kim Woong pulls out; 'Sabotaging with dubious documents' Yoon sharpens blade (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't, ruling party speed up on 'platform law' ahead of presidential election (Segye Times)
-- While EVs are running, colleges still teach gas-powered cars (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Innovation or monopoly, Naver, Kakao brought to judgement stand (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 3 identical 'Choe Kang-wook complaints' points at involvement of party's official organization (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Unfamiliar homeland' where 70-year-old native becomes stranger (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Preoccupy hydrogen economy' Biz chiefs group together (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Hydrogen dream team' to invest 43 tln won, lead carbon-free (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Big Biz forms council to promote hydrogen power (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tycoons unite for hydrogen future (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't slammed for defending NK's nuke program (Korea Times)
(END)

