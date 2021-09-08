(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 8)

Its candidates should set aside their shortsighted interests in primary race rules and instead focus on suggesting a long-term vision to move the country forward by enhancing national unity and economic competitiveness. In the eyes of many moderate voters as well as the opposition's supporters, such efforts are all the more necessary as the ruling party's front-runner Lee has driven his campaign with a broad range of populist spending programs that would further aggravate the country's fiscal conditions.

