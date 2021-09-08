(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 8)

Financial pardons can distort market mechanisms as opposed to the apparent goodwill to help people hit hard by the pandemic. Banks can survive on the interest they levy on their clients in return for loans. That's why financial institutions jointly filter out defaulters by exchanging related information. But if pardons are implemented, they have trouble distinguishing defaulters from the rest. If the credit of existing defaulters is raised, they can borrow money from banks again. Banks could face more trouble, which can lead to the escalatation of instability in the financial market.