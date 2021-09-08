Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ISA #tally

Number of brokerage-offered ISA holders soars on rule change

08:17 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The number of individual savings accounts (ISAs) offered by local securities firms has soared this year following a rule change that allows holders to invest in equities, data showed Wednesday.

A total of 1.29 million people held ISAs at brokerage houses as of the end of July this year, up 1.13 million from the end of last year, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.

The number of brokerage ISA holders thus exceeded that of subscribers to bank ISAs for the first time since the introduction of the financial product in March 2016.

Local banks saw the number of their ISA holders decline by 810,000 from 1.78 million over the cited period.

Industry watchers said the surge in the number of subscribers to brokerage ISAs came as they were allowed to invest in stocks starting this year.

ISAs were introduced here as part of the government's efforts to help individuals increase their wealth with a one-stop scheme and give customers tax benefits.

ISAs allow customers to pick specific investment products themselves or leave financial services firms responsible for managing assets.

Number of brokerage-offered ISA holders soars on rule change - 1


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK