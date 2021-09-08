Go to Contents
S. Korea spends second-most on chip equipment in Q2: report

08:32 September 08, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was the world's second-largest spender on chip equipment in the second quarter of the year, a report showed Wednesday, amid a global semiconductor shortage.

South Korea, home to major memory chip producers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., invested US$6.62 billion in chipmaking equipment in the April-June period, up 48 percent from a year ago, according to quarterly billings data from SEMI, a global industry association representing companies in the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.

But compared with the first quarter, when the country topped the ranking with $7.31 billion, its spending declined by 9 percent.

China reclaimed the top spot with $8.22 billion after its quarterly billings soared 79 percent from a year earlier and 38 percent from the previous quarter.

Taiwan, home to the world's No. 1 foundry maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), maintained the third spot with $5.04 billion, up 44 percent from a year ago. But the country's second-quarter chip equipment billings dipped 12 percent from the first quarter.

Global semiconductor equipment billings surged 48 percent on-year to a record high of $24.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to SEMI, which was also a 5 percent increase from the prior quarter.

This file photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on June 30, 2020, shows Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (R) checking production facilities of local chip equipment manufacturer SEMES in Cheonan, some 90 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

