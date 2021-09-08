2 foreign automakers fined 1.06 bln won over false ad
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has decided to fine local branches of two foreign automakers a combined 1.06 billion won (US$913,400) for their falsified advertisement over gas emissions of their vehicles.
Audi-Volkswagen Korea (AVK) and Stellantis Korea are alleged to have falsely stated and advertised information about gas emissions of their imported diesel cars for domestic sales, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).
A gas emission reduction device installed in their cars has been intentionally not in full operation under normal driving situations, making them fail to meet permissible emission levels.
But the automakers falsified such facts in ads and signs attached to cars, according to the commission.
The regulator has decided to impose a fine of 831 million won on AVK and 231 million won on Stellantis Korea.
In a related move, the KFTC also ordered them and their three parent groups to take corrective actions.
