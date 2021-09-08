Vice FM asks for U.S. support for S. Korean chip, EV battery companies
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon held phone talks Wednesday with Jose Fernandez, new U.S. undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, and discussed ways to expand cooperation, the foreign ministry said.
During the talks, Choi asked for U.S. support for South Korean semiconductor and high-capacity battery makers operating in the United States while Fernandez voiced hope that the U.S. will expand cooperation in the supply chain and infrastructure sectors with South Korea, the ministry said in a release.
They also tentatively agreed to hold the sixth bilateral Senior Economic Dialogue in Seoul in November.
During the talks, the two sides discussed the follow-up measures to the May 21 summit agreement between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden. The two leaders agreed to cooperate to boost resiliency in the supply chains in semiconductors, EV batteries and other strategic materials.
Prior to the summit, major South Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics and LG Energy Solution, announced a US$39.4 billion investment plan in the U.S. market, in a move that signaled Korea's support for the U.S. drive to reshape global supply chains.
