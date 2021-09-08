S. Korea, Australia to hold '2+2' talks among foreign, defense ministers next week
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Australia will hold "two plus two" talks involving their foreign and defense ministers early next week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The 5th ministerial talks will take place in Seoul on Monday, attended by Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Defense Minister Suh Wook of South Korea and their Australian counterparts, Marise Payne and Peter Dutton, respectively, the ministry said in a release.
Their previous talks were held in Australia in December 2019.
Bilateral relations, cooperation on multilateral platforms and other regional issues of mutual concern are expected to top the agenda.
In July, South Korea's Navy joined a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise, known as the Pacific Vanguard, in Australian waters as part of efforts to boost cooperation in combined operations.
Chung last met Payne on the sidelines of the Group of Seven ministerial meeting in Britain in May, when Korea was invited as a guest.
