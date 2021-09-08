Moon rebukes vice industry minister over report of seeking policy agenda for next gov't
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in "strongly reprimanded" a top industry ministry official Wednesday, Cheong Wa Dae said, following a news report he had instructed other ministry officials to find key policy tasks for the next administration.
Park Jin-kyu, vice minister of trade, industry and energy who served as Cheong Wa Dae secretary for Moon, issued the order late last month, saying it would be late to deliver the ministry's opinion once presidential candidates are formally picked, according to a local news report. Park was apparently referring to the need for the ministry to make suggestions on presidential campaign pledges.
In response, the president was quoted as saying such a move was "very inappropriate."
The president warned of strict punishment in case of a similar case going forward, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
Moon instructed other ministries to check if there is a similar incident, she added.
The ruling and opposition parties are in the process of electing their candidates for the presidential poll slated for March 9, 2022.
Moon earlier stressed the importance of Cheong Wa Dae and the government maintaining political neutrality during the election season.
