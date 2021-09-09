Hyundai, GM, Jaguar to recall some 500 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., General Motors Corp. and Jaguar will voluntarily recall about 500 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor is recalling 177 units of the G80 electric vehicle over failure in an inverter component, which could turn off the engine while driving.
Nearly 300 units of the CT4 and CT5 Cadillacs imported by GM Asia Pacific regional headquarters are being recalled over the roof-rail side-curtain airbag, which may not be installed properly, the ministry said.
Jaguar Land Rover Korea issued recalls on 34 F-TYPE P300 vehicles over the faulty anti-lock braking system, it said.
The companies have already begun or will begin to provide repair and replacement services Friday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)