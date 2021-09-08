S. Korean players in MLB playoff battle as regular season winds down

Ryu Hyun-jin and the Toronto Blue Jays are the hottest team in baseball now, with their six-game winning streak being the longest active run in the majors. The current wave has put the Blue Jays only two games back of the reeling Red Sox, losers of three straight games, for the second AL Wild Card spot. At 75-62, the Blue Jays have four games in hand on the Red Sox with 25 games to play.

