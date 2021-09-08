Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae stressed Wednesday South Korea's envisioned "new normal" anti-coronavirus system, dubbed here the "with corona" plans, does not mean the lifting of all relevant public health restrictions, especially mandatory face mask wearing.
A Cheong Wa Dae official said, "We would like to emphasize once again that 'with corona' is 'with mask.'"
Even if the virus control system changes, wearing masks in public places would remain binding, according to the official, who spoke on the customary condition of anonymity.
Earlier this week, President Moon Jae-in publicly said the country would be able to seek a gradual shift to returning to daily life, while managing the COVID-19 spread, once the current spike in infections subsides. He cited progress in the vaccination campaign.
Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, soon told lawmakers during a National Assembly session South Korea will be able to consider applying the "with corona" strategy in late October if more than 90 percent of the elderly and 80 percent of adults are fully vaccinated by that time.
If the new strategy is materialized, COVID-19 will be treated as an infectious respiratory disease like the flu, with social distancing regulations eased significantly.
