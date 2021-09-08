Unification minister calls for inter-Korean joint response system against natural disasters
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Wednesday that South and North Korea should build a joint response system to better cope with natural disasters on the Korean Peninsula.
Lee made the remarks during a symposium on inter-Korean cooperation in the field of carbon neutrality in Seoul, noting that the two Koreas are inseparably connected to the same climate and ecological zone.
"We hope that inter-Korean cooperation will start from meteorological cooperation in monitoring and predicting climate change across the Korean Peninsula and creating a new integrated system to control natural disasters in the border areas, as well as technology exchange," he said.
Lee also voiced hope that inter-Korean cooperation against natural disasters could expand to other "mutually beneficial" partnerships such as renewable energy once the peninsula sees progress in cross-border relations and nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
South Korea has been exploring ways to kick-start stalled inter-Korean relations through joint efforts against natural disasters and infectious diseases. The North, however, has not responded to Seoul's offers for talks and cooperative projects.
