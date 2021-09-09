Biden nominates first Korean-American judge to federal appellate court
WASHINGTON, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday named eight new nominees to federal courts, including a judge from California who, if confirmed, will become the first Korean-American woman to serve as a federal appellate court judge.
Judge Lucy Koh was nominated to serve as a federal judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, according to the White House.
If confirmed, she would "be the first Korean-American woman to serve as a federal appellate judge and the second AAPI woman to serve on the Ninth Circuit from California," it said in a press release. AAPI stands for Asian American and Pacific Islanders.
Koh has served as a federal district court judge in California since 2010, and also served as a California Superior Court judge for Santa Clara county before her confirmation as a federal judge, the White House added.
The latest judicial nominations marked the seventh of their kind since Biden took office in January. He has now made 43 nominations for federal judicial positions.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)