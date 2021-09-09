N. Korea appears to have staged military parade early Thursday: source
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appeared to have staged a military parade in Pyongyang early Thursday to mark the 73th anniversary of the national founding, a source said.
"There have been signs that the North carried out a military parade in Pyongyang after midnight. The (South Korean) military is analyzing those signs," a military source said.
Details were not immediately known, including if leader Kim Jong-un attended the event and what kinds of weapons were displayed.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has said that it is closely following the North's preparations for large-scale events, such as a military parade, ahead of its state and ruling party founding anniversaries on Sept. 9 and Oct. 10, respectively.
According to military sources and satellite imagery, signs of the North preparing for a military parade have been detected since earlier this month, with troops formation and military vehicles being observed at a suburban airfield of Mirim.
The North last staged such a parade in January this year after rare party congress and showcased a new submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and other advanced ballistic missiles. In October last year, it also held a massive nighttime military parade displaying new types of SLBM and an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
