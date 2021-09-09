Go to Contents
N. Korea appears to have staged military parade early Thursday: source

01:35 September 09, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appeared to have staged a military parade in Pyongyang early Thursday to mark the 73th anniversary of the national founding, a source said.

"There have been signs that the North carried out a military parade in Pyongyang after midnight. The (South Korean) military is analyzing those signs," a military source said.

Details were not immediately known, including if leader Kim Jong-un attended the event and what kinds of weapons were displayed.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has said that it is closely following the North's preparations for large-scale events, such as a military parade, ahead of its state and ruling party founding anniversaries on Sept. 9 and Oct. 10, respectively.

According to military sources and satellite imagery, signs of the North preparing for a military parade have been detected since earlier this month, with troops formation and military vehicles being observed at a suburban airfield of Mirim.

The North last staged such a parade in January this year after rare party congress and showcased a new submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and other advanced ballistic missiles. In October last year, it also held a massive nighttime military parade displaying new types of SLBM and an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

This photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 15, 2021, shows submarine-launched ballistic missiles displayed during a military parade held in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

