(2nd LD) N. Korea says it held military parade attended by leader Kim
10:48 September 09, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a nighttime military parade to mark the 73rd national founding anniversary, state media reported Thursday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the event but apparently did not deliver a speech, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
The KCNA made no mention of strategic weapons put on display during the event.
