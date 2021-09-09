Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm cooperation on pandemic, other global issues
WASHINGTON, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States reaffirmed their countries' commitment to jointly tackle various global issues, including climate change and COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department said Wednesday.
The department said Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez and South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon also agreed to continue advancing the countries' cooperation in a telephone conversation held Tuesday (U.S. time).
"During the call, the Under Secretary affirmed the U.S.-ROK Alliance as a global partnership grounded in mutual trust and shared values, as evidenced by the May U.S.-ROK Presidential Summit," it said in a press release, referring to the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden held in Washington.
ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.
"They committed to advancing the ambitious vision set by President Biden and President Moon, including action in the areas of global health and COVID-19 relief, supply chain resilience, addressing the climate crisis, and protecting and promoting critical and emerging technologies," it added.
Fernandez and Choi also agreed to hold further discussions at the U.S.-South Korea Senior Economic Dialogue, set to be held in Seoul later this year, according to the State Department.
