FM Chung reiterates S. Korea's commitment to Afghan stability
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has reiterated South Korea's commitment to bringing stability to a war-torn Afghanistan and improving the humanitarian situation there during a multilateral video conference, his office said Thursday.
Chung attended the virtual meeting with his counterparts from about 20 countries and international organizations Wednesday. The session was co-hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
At the meeting, Chung called for continued efforts to commit Afghanistan's new government to respecting international norms and human rights, and avoiding providing a safe haven for terrorists, the foreign ministry said.
Chung also urged the Taliban to live up to their pledge to ensure the safe passage for Afghans and foreigners who want to leave Afghanistan.
The minister used the meeting to express appreciation to the United States and other countries for their support of Seoul's operation last month to evacuate 391 Afghan co-workers and family members to South Korea.
The participants agreed to keep close communication over counter-terrorism efforts and ways to provide humanitarian support for Afghanistan, the ministry said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)