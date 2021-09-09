LG Electronics to expand use of recycled plastics
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, said Thursday it will expand use of recycled plastics to meet its environment goals.
LG aims to use a total of 600,000 tons of recycled plastics by 2030, with its initial goal targeting 200,000 tons by 2025. Last year, the company's recycled plastic usage reached 20,000 tons.
LG currently uses recycled plastics in some TV, refrigerator, washer and air conditioner products as a material for interior components. The company said it plans to use recycled plastics in exterior parts of home appliances in the future.
To recycle more plastics, LG said it will increase collection of discarded home appliances.
LG plans to collect a total of 8 million tons of scrapped electronic products by 2030. As of last year, the company brought in 3.07 million tons of disposed products for recycling.
LG has been running a recycling program in 52 countries. In South Korea, the tech giant runs the Chilseo Recycling Center to extract aluminum, copper and plastics from old home appliances so that such materials can be used again in new LG products.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)