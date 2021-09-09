EU's top diplomat vows support for dismantling N. Korea's nuclear program
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The foreign policy chief of the European Union (EU) pledged support Thursday for building peace on the Korean Peninsula, stressing the importance of implementing sanctions on North Korea in ending its nuclear program.
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, made the remarks in a congratulatory message to an opening ceremony for an annual international security forum hosted by the defense ministry in Seoul.
"On the Korean Peninsula, you can count on European Union's support for the dismantlement of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction in a verifiable and irreversible manner," he said in a video message.
"We continue to encourage the full implementation of sanctions, while at the same time, we stand ready to lend our experience in finding diplomatic and multilateral solutions," the bloc's foreign policy chief said.
Referring to the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific region for Europe, Borrell said the union aims to reinforce its "strategic focus and presence and actions" in the region.
"The European Union is your close and reliable partner, and increasingly so, also, on security and defense matters," he said.
The remarks came amid a deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea, with Pyongyang warning of a "serious security crisis" in protest of the South Korea-U.S. combined exercise in August.
On Thursday, North Korea staged a nighttime military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 73rd anniversary of the national founding, though it was not immediately clear what kinds of weapons were displayed.
The North last staged a military parade in January after a rare party congress and showcased a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and other advanced ballistic missiles.
