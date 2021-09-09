Go to Contents
Rays' Choi Ji-man goes hitless in return from injured list

11:15 September 09, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- First baseman Choi Ji-man is back in action for the Tampa Bay Rays after being sidelined for the past two-plus weeks with a hamstring injury.

Choi went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts out of the fifth spot in the lineup against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday (local time), as the Rays fell 2-1 to see their two-game winning streak end.

In this EPA photo, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays returns to the dugout after striking out against the Boston Red Sox in the top of the second inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Fenway Park in Boston on Sept. 8, 2021. (Yonhap)

The South Korean infielder had been on the 10-day injured list (IL) since Aug. 24 with a left hamstring strain. It was Choi's third trip to the IL, having earlier been sidelined with knee and then groin problems.

Choi struck out swinging in his first trip to the plate in the top of the second inning, fanning on a 3-2 splitter after a seven-pitch battle against starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Choi went down swinging again in the fourth inning, this time whiffing on a curveball at 1-2 count.

Choi grounded out to first base leading off the top seventh and then struck out for the third time in the ninth inning, against reliever Hansel Robles on a 2-2 changeup.

For the season, Choi is batting .245/.358/.426 in 65 games, with nine home runs and 38 RBIs.

At 88-52, the Rays still have the best record in the American League (AL). The Rays won the AL pennant last year and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

