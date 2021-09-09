Seoul stocks slump almost 1 pct amid virus concerns
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's key stock index lost nearly 1 percent late Thursday morning amid concerns the spreading virus and its variant may hamper the country's economic recovery from the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 28.31 points, or 0.9 percent, to trade at 3,134.68 points as of 11:20 a.m.
South Korea's daily coronavirus cases remained in the 2,000s for the second straight day Thursday despite the highest level of virus curbs in most parts of the country.
Health authorities warned new infections may further increase ahead of the Chuseok holiday, which runs from Sept. 18-22 this year. Millions normally travel across the country for family gatherings over the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving.
Stock prices partially fell from influences of the quadruple expiration of futures and options.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.66 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 1.89 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 1.83 percent, and its rival Kakao plunged 5.05 percent in the wake of the ruling Democratic Party lawmakers' criticism over the market dominance of giant platform businesses.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.7 percent, with leading chemical firm LG Chem losing 1.98 percent.
Drugmaker SK Bioscience decreased 1.18 percent, while bank top cap Kakao Bank climbed 0.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,168.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.05 won from the previous session's close.
