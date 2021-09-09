Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
---------------------------
(5th LD) N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons
SEOUL -- North Korea held a midnight military parade to mark the 73rd anniversary of its founding with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, but he did not deliver an address and no new strategic weapons were displayed, according to state media and South Korean officials.
The parade, which began at midnight Thursday, was watched closely by South Korea and others because the North could show off state-of-the-art weapons systems or leader Kim could make a speech about inter-Korean relations or nuclear talks with the United States.
---------------------------
Moon presents S. Korea's vision for 'overwhelming' global leader in shipbuilding sector
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in declared South Korea's vision Thursday to emerge as an "overwhelming leader" in the global shipbuilding industry during his visit to a local shipyard.
In an event there on the so-called K-shipbuilding campaign, he said that the government will "further strengthen the power of our shipbuilding industry and make it the world's overwhelming No. 1 that no one can overtake."
---------------------------
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee retakes lead over ex-prosecutor general Yoon in Realmeter poll
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) retook the top position in an opinion poll on presidential contenders by Realmeter, beating former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl of the main People Power Party (PPP).
Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, another PPP contender whose popularity recently shot up, replaced former DP chief Lee Nak-yon as the third most favored candidate for next year's presidential election slated for March.
---------------------------
MIKTA foreign ministers express sympathies to victims of natural disasters in Turkey
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and four other middle-power countries have expressed sympathies to the families of those affected by recent natural disasters in Turkey, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The foreign ministers of the MIKTA group, named after the initials of the five countries, including Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia, issued a joint statement on Wednesday, as Turkey has been reeling from the aftermath of wildfires and floods amid rising concerns over climate change.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks plunge more than 1.5 pct amid virus woes, expiration uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korea's key stock index tumbled more than 1.5 percent Thursday amid virus concerns and uncertainties from the expiration of options and futures. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 48.29 points, or 1.53 percent, to close at 3,114.7 points.
---------------------------
Large-scale drug supplier gets 10-year prison sentence
CHANGWON -- A district court on Thursday sentenced a South Korean man believed to be the nation's largest drug supplier to 10 years in prison.
The Changwon District Court in this southeastern city also ordered a forfeiture of 667 million won (US$570,000) from the 26-year-old after convicting him of selling a massive amount of imported illegal drugs across the country via the Telegram messenger.
---------------------------
K-pop industry looks beyond China as crackdowns increase
SEOUL -- The K-pop industry has increasingly been looking beyond the Chinese market to reduce the risks posed by Beijing's tightening regulations against celebrities, including "hallyu" stars.
In the latest development, Weibo, China's version of Twitter, imposed a 30-day suspension on 21 accounts belonging to the fan clubs of K-pop acts such as BTS, NCT, EXO and BLACKPINK over their "irrational star-chasing" behavior.
