SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
S. Korea to continue efforts to improve relations with N.K. on occasion of major anniversaries
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Monday it will continue efforts to use major inter-Korean anniversaries coming up this month as opportunities to resume dialogue and improve relations with North Korea.
On Sept. 17, South Korea celebrates the 30th anniversary of its simultaneous membership to the United Nations with the North.
The two Koreas are also set to mark the third anniversary of the 2018 Pyongyang summit declaration on Sept. 19, in which President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shared the view that the peninsula must be turned into a region free from nuclear weapons.
N. Korea's trade with China plunges 82 pct on-year amid pandemic: unification minister
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with China plunged 82.1 percent on-year amid prolonged border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the unification minister said Tuesday.
Minister Lee In-young made the remarks during a plenary session of the foreign affairs and unification committee at the National Assembly, saying that the North is focused on addressing internal challenges, including protracted sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic and recent flood damage.
The North's trade with China from January to July this year stood at around US$86.66 million, 82.1 percent of the trade during the same period last year.
Unification minister calls for inter-Korean joint response system against natural disasters
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Wednesday that South and North Korea should build a joint response system to better cope with natural disasters on the Korean Peninsula.
Lee made the remarks during a symposium on inter-Korean cooperation in the field of carbon neutrality in Seoul, noting that the two Koreas are inseparably connected to the same climate and ecological zone.
"We hope that inter-Korean cooperation will start from meteorological cooperation in monitoring and predicting climate change across the Korean Peninsula and creating a new integrated system to control natural disasters in the border areas, as well as technology exchange," he said.
NSC officials stress U.S. has no hostile intent toward N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials stressed the United States has no hostile intent toward North Korea, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday, as Seoul steps up diplomacy to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.
The officials discussed efforts to reengage with the North during a standing committee session of the National Security Council led by National Security Office Director Suh Hoon, amid worrisome signs of the reclusive regime restarting a plutonium-producing nuclear reactor.
The participants agreed on the need to continue consultation with Washington over the allies' joint package of policy measures to resume nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
S. Korea to seek sports exchanges with N. Korea, Cheong Wa Dae says
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will continue efforts for sports exchanges with North Korea and progress in the Korea peace process, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday in response to the North's suspension from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided Wednesday to suspend the North from the Beijing Olympics as a punishment for refusing to participate in the recent Tokyo Games over COVID-19 concerns.
The Moon administration has expressed hope for a breakthrough in its push for improving inter-Korean ties on the occasion of the Beijing games scheduled to kick off in early February next year.
