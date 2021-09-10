Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
WASHINGTON, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The United States stands ready to respond to any missile launch by North Korea should the North decide to stage such a provocation, the commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said Friday.
"I'm ready 24/7, 365 (days). If North Korea decides to launch a ballistic missile, I'm confident in our capabilities," Gen. Glen VanHerck said in a Department of Defense press briefing.
The Air Force general reiterated that both NORTHCOM and NORAD stand ready to provide "mission capabilities."
------------
Resuming dialogue with N. Korea 'pressing' matter: foreign ministry
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Resuming talks with North Korea is a "pressing" matter, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, after the U.N. nuclear watchdog revealed that Pyongyang appears to have restarted its plutonium-producing nuclear reactor.
"South Korea and the United States have been watching closely and sharing assessments on the developments in the North with regard to the nuclear activities inside Yongbyon," the ministry said in a report submitted to the National Assembly.
"We are continuing efforts to reengage with Pyongyang based on the shared understanding that the resumption of dialogue is a pressing matter to move the denuclearization efforts forward," the ministry said.
------------
Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Tokyo next week
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan are fine-tuning details to hold trilateral talks among their top nuclear envoys in Tokyo next week, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday.
The envisioned talks among Seoul's nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, come as they strive to resume dialogue with North Korea amid signs of Pyongyang restarting a plutonium-producing nuclear reactor.
The talks are reportedly set for Tuesday. The three envoys last met trilaterally in Seoul in June, with Noh and Kim having met twice last month alone -- an indication of stepped-up diplomacy to reengage with Pyongyang.
------------
Nearly half of Americans concerned about N. Korean nuclear program: report
WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- About half of people in the United States are concerned about North Korea's nuclear program, a report said Tuesday, citing a recent poll.
"On other top national security matters, about half of Republicans and Democrats are concerned by North Korea's nuclear program, and about 7 in 10 say the same about the threat of cyberattacks," the Associated Press reported, citing its own survey.
It said the survey was conducted jointly with NORC Center for Public Affairs Research on Aug. 12-16, involving 1,729 adults in the U.S.
------------
U.S. lawmaker urges Biden to consider providing COVID vaccines to N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. lawmaker has called on President Joe Biden to consider providing COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea as a way of improving relations between the two countries, an informed source said Tuesday.
Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) also urged Biden to consider providing additional vaccine support to South Korea in a letter to the president, according to the source.
"Because of your administration's work to secure over 1 billion vaccine doses, the United States has a sufficient supply to meet our country's current demand and is in a position to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the Korean Peninsula," he said in the letter, dated Sept. 2.
------------
IOC suspends N. Korean Olympic committee for not participating in Tokyo Olympics
WASHINGTON, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided Wednesday to suspend North Korea's national Olympic committee for unilaterally deciding not to take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games, a suspension that will bar the North from participating in next year's Beijing Winter Games.
"The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee today decided to suspend the Olympic Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (PRK NOC) until the end of 2022, as a result of the NOC's unilateral decision not to participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the IOC said on its website, referring to North Korea by its official name.
The IOC said the PRK NOC was the only national Olympic committee that did not participate in the Tokyo Olympics. North Korea announced in April it would not be taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games, citing its need to protect its athletes from the COVID-19 pandemic.
------------
EU's top diplomat vows support for dismantling N. Korea's nuclear program
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The foreign policy chief of the European Union (EU) pledged support Thursday for building peace on the Korean Peninsula, stressing the importance of implementing sanctions on North Korea in ending its nuclear program.
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, made the remarks in a congratulatory message to an opening ceremony for an annual international security forum hosted by the defense ministry in Seoul.
"On the Korean Peninsula, you can count on European Union's support for the dismantlement of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction in a verifiable and irreversible manner," he said in a video message.
