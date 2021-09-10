Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #new submarine #Changbogo-III Batch-II #Daewoo Shipbuilding

S. Korea signs deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding to build new submarine

09:20 September 10, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The arms procurement agency said Friday it has signed a 985.7 billion won (US$853 million) deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. to build a new 3,600-ton-class submarine with improved defense capabilities.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration signed the contract Thursday for the second unit of three Changbogo-III Batch-II class submarines that South Korea plans to build by 2029. Construction of the first unit began just last month.

Carrying 50 crewmembers aboard, the 89-meter-long and 9.6-meter-wide submarine will be equipped with improved combat capabilities to better detect and target enemies and partially powered by a lithium battery, the agency said.

It will be designed with nearly 80 percent of its component parts made locally.

The deal comes a month after the Navy received the country's first 3,000-ton-class indigenous submarine, Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, capable of firing submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

The Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, also constructed by Daewoo Shipbuilding, was the first of three 3,000-ton-class submarines South Korea plans to build by 2023.

"With world-class capabilities, the new submarine will play a key role as a strategic asset of our country to counter security threats from all directions," R. Adm. Jeon Yong-kyu heading the submarine project at the agency said.

This undated file photo, provided by the Navy, shows South Korea's first 3,000-ton submarine, the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Its launching ceremony was held at the South Korean shipbuilder's Okpo shipyard on the southern island of Geoje on Aug. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK