Samsung partners top nat'l university to develop core parts for home appliances
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday said it has signed a partnership with Seoul National University to develop core parts for future home appliance products.
The two sides will especially focus on developing solutions for next-generation compressors and motors with high energy efficiency, low noise and enhanced durability.
Compressors and motors are considered key components for major home appliances. A compressor accounts for 70-80 percent of total energy use in refrigerators and air conditioners, while a motor represents half of the energy used in washers.
Starting with 2021 models, Samsung has been providing a lifetime warranty service for compressors and motors. The company said the latest partnership will boost quality of its home appliance products, while fostering future researchers.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)