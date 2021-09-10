Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting

09:26 September 10, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday as bargain hunters sought oversold stocks after the benchmark index's recent plunge.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.34 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,127.04 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks rebounded after the KOSPI retreated 2.77 percent in the past three sessions on virus concerns and tech losses.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.27 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.49 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver increased 1.5 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 1.53 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.48 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,170.35 won to the U.S. dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK