Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday as bargain hunters sought oversold stocks after the benchmark index's recent plunge.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.34 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,127.04 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks rebounded after the KOSPI retreated 2.77 percent in the past three sessions on virus concerns and tech losses.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.27 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.49 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver increased 1.5 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 1.53 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.48 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,170.35 won to the U.S. dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.
