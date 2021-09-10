Regulator voices concerns about unfair biz activity by online platforms
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The country's chief antitrust regulator on Friday expressed concerns about unfair business activity by online platform operators amid their growing market dominance in a contactless consumption trend caused by the pandemic.
Joh Sung-wook, chief of the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), made the remarks amid concerns powerful platform operators, such as Naver Corp. and Kakao Corp., have abused their dominant market status and engaged in unfair business practices against contractors.
"Life has become more convenient, but concerns about side effects have grown," Joh told a forum.
"Online platforms provide new opportunities for market access, but concerns about unfair business activity linger. Consumers are given more choices, but damage on them is also on the rise," she said.
In a non-contact consumption trend, Naver and Kakao have come to have a powerful presence as they have aggressively expanded into new businesses, posing a threat to the survival of small merchants.
In particular, Kakao has relentlessly expanded its business portfolio into many fields, ranging from the banking service, entertainment and taxi-hailing business.
Against this backdrop, the ruling Democratic Party is seeking to legislate a new bill aimed at regulating unfair business practices by mainstream platform giants.
Earlier, the KFTC submitted to parliament a bill designed to take punitive actions against unfair business practice by online platform operators.
Under the bill, online platforms will be levied a hefty fine if they conduct abusive or illegal business activity against contractors registered as sellers.
Separately, the National Assembly endorsed an act in August that will curb the dominance that Google and Apple exert over payments on their app stores. The move enabled South Korea to become the first nation in the world to enact such a law.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)