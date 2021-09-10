Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #financial markets-August tally

Foreigners remained sellers of S. Korean stocks for 4th month in August

12:00 September 10, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors remained net sellers of South Korean stocks for the fourth straight month in August as they locked in profits, central bank data showed Friday.

Foreigners sold a net US$4.45 billion last month, compared with net selling of $3.06 billion the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The BOK said a net outflow of stock funds grew in August as the spread of the delta variant weighed on a global economic recovery.

Offshore investors, however, were net buyers of Korean bonds worth $1.56 billion in August.

Meanwhile, volatility in South Korea's currency slightly rose in August from the previous month, the BOK said.

The daily fluctuation of the dollar-won exchange rate came to an average of 4.5 won last month, up from 4.3 won a month earlier.

Situations for the country's foreign currency borrowing remained sound as the spread charged on local banks' short-term overseas borrowing stayed low.

The spread on credit default swaps for South Korea's five-year dollar-denominated currency stabilization bonds came in at 18 basis points in August, unchanged from a month ago.

Foreigners remained sellers of S. Korean stocks for 4th month in August - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK