Air Force officer, Army soldier test positive for COVID-19

10:24 September 10, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- An Air Force officer and an Army soldier have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,653, the defense ministry said Friday.

The Air Force officer based in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms, while the Army soldier in the border county of Yeoncheon was found to have been infected after a vacation, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, South Korea added 1,892 new infections Friday, bringing the total caseload to 269,362.

