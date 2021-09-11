September logs biggest number of bicycle accident deaths
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- September has reported the highest number of bicycle accident deaths over the past decade, authorities said Saturday, calling for an improvement in riders' safety awareness.
According to the National Police Agency and the Korea Road Traffic Authority, a total of 51,240 bicycle accidents were reported from 2011 to 2020, and 971 people died from them.
By month, September had the biggest number of deaths at 119, followed by August with 112, June with 106 and July with 103.
Accidents seem to have occurred more frequently during summer and early autumn, when more people tend to go on outdoor bicycle rides, authorities said.
By contrast, January, February and December -- the less active winter season -- reported only 48, 34 and 51 deaths, respectively, in the 10-year period.
"Bicycles are the same as cars under the Road Traffic Act. Riders should always wear helmets and comply with traffic rules," the traffic authority said.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)