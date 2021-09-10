Epic Games takes steps for 'Fortnite's' re-release on iOS in S. Korea after law revision
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. video game giant Epic Games Inc. said Friday it has asked Apple Inc. to take measures that will allow the re-release of its hit title "Fortnite" in South Korea after the passage of a new law that curbs app market operators' influence.
The video game maker said in a tweet it has asked Apple to restore its account and plans to re-launch the game in the country.
"Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea, offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law," the tweet read.
Epic's "Fortnite" was booted off Apple's app store last year after the game maker introduced its own in-app payment system, which Apple said was in violation of its rules.
Apple Korea, the South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Apple, said it had no immediate comments on Epic Games' request.
The video game maker's latest move came after South Korean lawmakers passed a bill late last month that bans app market operators from forcing certain payment systems on software developers.
The revised Telecommunications Business Act is largely targeted at app store giants Apple and Google, which have forced developers to use their proprietary billing systems that take up to 30 percent in commission for digital goods purchases.
The new law is expected to go into effect sometime next week.
