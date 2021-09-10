Seoul stocks up late Fri. morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning as investors attempted to pick up oversold stocks after the benchmark index's three-day loss.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.31 points, or 0.36 percent, to 3,126.01 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks rebounded after the KOSPI retreated 2.77 percent in the past three sessions on virus concerns and tech losses.
South Korea's daily coronavirus cases fell back to slightly below 1,900 on Friday after remaining in the 2,000s for two consecutive days.
Tech and bio heavyweights performed strong, while bank and auto stocks slowed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 0.27 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.49 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver jumped 3.63 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.99 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.44 percent, with leading chemical firm LG Chem decreasing 0.53 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,169.65 won to the U.S. dollar, down 0.45 won from the previous session's close.
