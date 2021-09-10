Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
Regulator voices concerns about unfair biz activity by online platforms
SEOUL -- The country's chief antitrust regulator on Friday expressed concerns about unfair business activity by online platform operators amid their growing market dominance in a contactless consumption trend caused by the pandemic.
Joh Sung-wook, chief of the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), made the remarks amid concerns powerful platform operators, such as Naver Corp. and Kakao Corp., have abused their dominant market status and engaged in unfair business practices against contractors.
-----------------
(LEAD) Office of opposition lawmaker searched in widening probe into political meddling scandal
SEOUL -- The state anti-corruption investigative body on Friday raided the office of an opposition lawmaker in a widening probe into a political meddling scandal allegedly involving ex-Prosecutor General and leading presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl.
A team of prosecutors and investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) searched the office of Rep. Kim Woong of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) at the National Assembly in western Seoul earlier in the morning.
-----------------
(LEAD) New cases fall back under 1,900 as infections resurge in wider Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases fell back to slightly below 1,900 on Friday, while authorities are striving to curb the virus surge and raise the vaccination rate ahead of a major holiday when many people travel.
The country added 1,892 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,857 local infections, raising the total caseload to 269,362, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(News Focus) Global vaccine hub push needs more tailored backing
SEOUL -- In August, President Moon Jae-in announced South Korea's ambitious plan to become a global hub for the production of COVID-19 vaccines with support of 2.2 trillion won (US$1.92 billion) over the next five years, starting with the development of the country's first homegrown vaccine.
Although the pharmaceutical industry welcomes the unprecedented support, there is a need for more tailored and expanded backing before achieving world-class vaccination technology, according to experts.
-----------------
S. Korea voices regret over Tokyo's textbook approval for revising comfort women expression
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry has expressed regrets over Tokyo's approval of textbooks that refer to victims of wartime sexual slavery as "comfort women," instead of "military comfort women," in what critics say is a move to whitewash its past atrocities.
On Wednesday, Japan's education ministry reportedly approved five publishers' plans to change the term for wartime sex slaves and remove the expression "forced conscription" in reference to those forced to work against their will.
-----------------
N.K. leader visits mausoleum of late leaders to mark founding anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a mausoleum of his late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung, and late father and former leader Kim Jong-il to mark the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding, state media reported Friday.
Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of the late leaders lie in state, the Korean Central News Agency said.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea signs deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding to build new SLBM submarine
SEOUL -- The arms procurement agency said Friday it has signed a 985.7 billion won (US$853 million) deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. to build a new 3,600-ton-class submarine capable of firing submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration signed the contract Thursday for the second unit of three Changbogo-III Batch-II class submarines that South Korea plans to build by 2029. Construction of the first unit began just last month.
