Foreign investors remain net sellers of Korean stocks in August

06:00 September 13, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors remained net sellers of South Korean stocks last month, extending their selling spree for a fourth consecutive month, data showed Monday.

Foreigners sold a net 7.81 trillion won (US$6.68 billion) worth of local stocks in August, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

British investors sold a net 1.3 trillion won of stocks last month, while investors from Switzerland net purchased 400 billion won worth of stocks, according to the FSS.

As of end-August, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 797.9 trillion won, accounting for 28.9 percent of the country's market capitalization.

Foreigners also bought a net 1.68 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.

Their bond holdings were valued at 197.1 trillion won, or 8.9 percent of the total, as of end-August.

