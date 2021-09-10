Go to Contents
Top 2 clubs in K League end up in scoreless draw

21:36 September 10, 2021

ULSAN, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The two best teams in South Korean football had a scoreless draw on Friday, after a highly-entertaining match that had everything but goals.

Ulsan Hyundai FC, leaders of the K League 1, and the second-ranked Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors couldn't find the back of the net at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Ulsan still have a four-point lead over Jeonbuk, 55-51, after 28 matches.

Kim Bo-kyung of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (C) is guarded by Kim Kee-hee of Ulsan Hyundai FC (R) during their clubs' K League 1 match at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Sept. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

This was their final meeting of the first phase of the season. After 33 matches, the top six clubs will be paired into Final A and the bottom six will end up in Final B in the split phase. Teams will then finish out the season by playing five more matches within their group.

With Ulsan and Jeonbuk both safely in the top-six picture, they will square off again later in the year in Final A, most likely with a title at stake.

Han Kyo-won of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (L) tries to dribble past Won Du-jae of Ulsan Hyundai FC during their clubs' K League 1 match at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Sept. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

Ulsan are riding an eight-match undefeated streak with five wins and three draws.

Playing before a season-high 5,559 fans at home, Ulsan put 12 shots on target, compared to just two by Jeonbuk.

Jeonbuk dodged some early bullets, with goalkeeper Song Bum-keun punching out a Lee Chung-yong shot just two minutes into the contest. Some four minutes later, Ulsan striker Oh Se-hun nearly poked home a loose ball after Song mishandled a pass, and the goalkeeper atoned for his miscue with a diving stop.

Yoon Bitgaram of Ulsan Hyundai FC (L) and Ryu Jae-moon of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors battle for the ball during their clubs' K League 1 match at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Sept. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

Ulsan's best opportunity came in the 87th minute, when Lee Dong-jun nearly headed one home after Song was caught out of position. And just as the ball was bouncing into the empty net, Jeonbuk center back Hong Jeong-ho kicked it out of harm's way at the last possible moment.

Jeonbuk have won the past four K League 1 titles, the last two of which came at the expense of Ulsan. They're going for an unprecedented fifth straight title. Ulsan hold the league record for most runner-up finishes with nine, and their last championship came in 2005.

Kim Bo-kyung (L) and Ryu Jae-moon (R) of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors guard Yoon Bitgaram of Ulsan Hyundai FC (C) during their clubs' K League 1 match at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Sept. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

