Saturday's weather forecast
09:01 September 11, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/20 Sunny 10
Incheon 26/21 Sunny 10
Suwon 29/20 Sunny 10
Cheongju 29/20 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 29/20 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 28/18 Sunny 20
Gangneung 30/20 Sunny 0
Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 0
Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 10
Jeju 29/24 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/19 Sunny 0
Busan 29/21 Sunny 0
