Saturday's weather forecast

09:01 September 11, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Sunny 10

Incheon 26/21 Sunny 10

Suwon 29/20 Sunny 10

Cheongju 29/20 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 29/20 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 28/18 Sunny 20

Gangneung 30/20 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 10

Jeju 29/24 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/19 Sunny 0

Busan 29/21 Sunny 0

(END)

