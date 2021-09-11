Go to Contents
New cases in 1,800s for second day amid spread in capital area

09:42 September 11, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed in the 1,800s for the second straight day Saturday as infections continued to spread in the greater Seoul area.

The country added 1,865 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,816 local infections, raising the total caseload to 271,227, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The number of new cases was down 27 from Friday but still 62 more than a week ago. In the past week, the number of new cases has ranged from 1,375 to 2,049, averaging 1,759 a day.

People stand in line to take coronavirus tests at a screening clinic in front of Seoul Station on Sept. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

The daily caseload has stayed in the four-digits since July 7 amid the fast spread of the more transmissible delta variant nationwide.

The country added 10 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,358.

The capital area has seen a resurgence of infections, with 74.2 percent of the new domestic cases being counted in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon.

Health authorities have expressed particular concern about the potential spread of the virus during the Sept. 20-22 Chuseok fall harvest holiday, when millions of South Koreans typically travel nationwide for family gatherings.

Virus curbs have been extended for another four weeks through Oct. 3, with the greater Seoul area under Level 4, the highest in the four-tier system, and other regions under Level 3.

