Army chief to visit U.S. for conference with counterparts from Indo-Pacific countries
16:17 September 12, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin was to depart for the United States on Sunday for a weeklong visit that includes a conference of army chiefs from the Indo-Pacific region, the Army said.
Nam will be among the army chiefs or representatives from 16 countries to take part in the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference set for Tuesday in Hawaii. While there, Nam will also meet bilaterally with his counterparts to discuss ways to expand cooperation.
During the trip, Nam will also visit the National Training Center in California, the Army said.
