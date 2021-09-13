Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Jae-myung solidifies landslide lead in ruling party's primary race (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee Jae-myung secures commanding lead in ruling party's primary race (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Jae-myung wins consecutive victories in ruling party's primary race (Donga llbo)

-- Death of pub owner caused by financial difficulty from COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump, Abe to play role in building peace on Korean Peninsula (Segye Times)

-- Yoon to be probed by his former aide-turned-prosecutor (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lease on deposit disappears in Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung secures overwhelming lead in ruling party's primary race (Hankyoreh)

-- Union of tower crane workers becomes corrupt job agency (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Retail investors can buy shares worth 1 mln won by splitting them (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 40,000 shipbuilding workers leave their workplaces (Korea Economic Daily)

