(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 13)
Police hit for failing to shed light on fraud case
Police wrapped up an investigation into a fraud case last week in which a conman offered "gifts" to a lawmaker, a spy agency chief, an independent counsel, a senior prosecutor, a ranking police officer and journalists. However, the results of the investigation appear to be insufficient in shedding light on the case.
The fraud scandal has shocked the nation as the suspect, 43, identified as Kim, allegedly used his shady connections with those prominent figures to swindle seven people out of money totaling 11.6 billion won ($9.9 million). He posed as a businessman operating a nonexistent fishery firm in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. One of the victims is an older brother of Kim Moo-sung, a former six-term lawmaker. The brother lost 8.6 billion won after "investing" it in the fraudulent business.
However, now police cannot avoid criticism for not getting tough with those who received the gifts from the swindler. Most of them were cleared of the suspicion that they accepted the gifts as bribes. Investigators apparently had no intention of getting to the bottom of the case because a senior superintendent was involved.
The superintendent, identified as Bae, who served as a police station chief in Pohang, has barely managed to avoid criminal charges because he received a gift valued at less than the minimum amount that can constitute a bribe in accordance with the anti-corruption act. Anyone who accepts cash or a gift worth over 1 million won on a single occasion, or a cumulative 3 million won over one year can be charged with accepting a bribe.
Police referred the case to the prosecution, recommending that criminal charges, without physical detention, be brought against only six of the 27 suspected figures. Among the six is independent counsel Park Young-soo who investigated former President Park Geun-hye on corruption charges. He is suspected of receiving a Porsche sports car as a rental car free of charge from the swindler. However, he claimed that he returned the car after driving it for two days and that he paid 2.5 million won in rental fees through a lawyer later.
A senior prosecutor, identified as Lee, also faces charges of "borrowing" imported cars from the conman without paying any fees. In addition, he is suspected of receiving a high-priced wallet and cash. The remaining four are former and incumbent journalists suspected of having received a golf club, free rental cars, or cash from the conman.
But, National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Ji-won, a veteran politician and former four-term lawmaker, was cleared of bribery allegations although he received frozen Dokdo shrimp as a gift from the man. Police said the value of the gift was not high enough for Park to face any corruption charges. For similar reasons, they also rejected allegations surrounding Rep. Joo Ho-young of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) although he admitted accepting a gift.
The prosecution should take a closer look at the case in order to crack down on any corrupt figures whoever they are. Otherwise, the country will be unable to win the war on corruption.
(END)