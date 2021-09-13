Monday's weather forecast
09:00 September 13, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/21 Sunny 20
Incheon 29/21 Sunny 20
Suwon 30/20 Sunny 20
Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 20
Daejeon 28/20 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 29/18 Sunny 20
Gangneung 27/19 Rain 20
Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 20
Gwangju 27/20 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/25 Rain 70
Daegu 27/20 Cloudy 20
Busan 27/22 Cloudy 30
