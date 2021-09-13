Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea has successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile over the weekend, state media reported Monday, a low-level provocation amid stalled talks with the United States.
The test-firings, which took place Saturday and Sunday without leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, came right after the North held a scaled-down military parade, and appeared to be intent on demonstrating its military power in a low-level provocation without violating U.N. sanctions.
-------------------------
New cases fall under 1,500 on fewer tests; potential upticks worrisome during holiday
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases dropped under 1,500 on Monday due to fewer tests as health authorities focus on their virus response during the Chuseok holiday that starts this week.
The country added 1,433 COVID-19 cases, including 1,409 local infections, raising the total caseload to 274,415, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
------------------------
Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning on U.S. stock slump
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Monday morning as investor sentiment weakened after a fall on Wall Street last week amid concerns over rising inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.73 points, or 0.44 percent, to 3,112.03 points as of 11:20 a.m.
------------------------
S. Korea proposes digital trade pact with ASEAN
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday proposed a new pact on digital trade with Southeast Asia to cope with the changing global business environment and forge deeper economic ties with the region.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo held a virtual meeting of economic ministers with his ASEAN counterparts to share opinions on various issues, covering trade and the environment, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
--------------------------
Heavy rain expected across southern areas as Typhoon Chanthu approaches
SEOUL -- South Korea's southern areas will likely receive heavy rain Monday due to the indirect influence of Typhoon Chanthu, currently moving toward the waters near Shanghai, the state weather agency said.
The southern island of Jeju is forecast to see precipitation levels ranging between 30 mm to 50 mm per hour, with thunder and lightning expected on some parts of the island, due to the heavy winds from the typhoon approaching from the southwest, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
--------------------------
S. Korea extends pandemic-driven advisory against overseas travel until Oct. 13
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month, the foreign ministry said, amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus.
The measure, which calls for citizens to cancel or postpone trips abroad, will remain in effect until Oct. 13. The current advisory was set to expire Monday.
-------------------------
N. Korea slams UK for 'miserable' children's rights situation
SEOUL -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday accused the United Kingdom of severe maltreatment of children and warned against meddling in the human rights of other countries.
The ministry said on its website a recent report by the Netherlands-based "Kid's Rights Foundation" has ranked the U.K. in 169th among 182 countries, calling it a "fair and objective judgment" by the international society about the miserable situation of children's rights in the UK.
---------------------------
Exports rise 31 pct in first 10 days of Sept.
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports rose 30.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of September on the back of robust demand for petroleum products and autos, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$19.5 billion in the Sept. 1-10 period, compared with $14.9 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------------------
S. Korea, Australia to hold '2+2' talks among foreign, defense ministers
SEOUL-- South Korea and Australia were set to hold "two plus two" talks involving their foreign and defense ministers Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security, officials said.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook are scheduled to meet with their Australian counterparts, Marise Payne and Peter Dutton, respectively, during their 5th ministerial talks slated for later in the day. Their previous talks were held in Sydney in December 2019.
(END)