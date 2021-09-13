(LEAD) Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun drops out of ruling party's primary race
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Chung Sye-kyun, former prime minister and presidential hopeful, on Monday dropped out of the primary race of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), following weaker-than-expected results in the latest primary voting over the weekend.
In a press conference held at the National Assembly, the former business executive-turned-politician announced that he decided to end his campaign and "return to being a grassroots party member and serving in the common ranks for the unity of the DP."
Chung, a former six-term lawmaker, stepped down as prime minister in April after serving a 15-month stint, mainly preoccupied with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision came after Chung finished fourth in Sunday's regional primary vote in the eastern province of Gangwon, falling out of the so-called big 3 threshold, after being outstripped by former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.
"I made the decision after holding long discussions with lawmakers who campaigned with me," Chung said when asked why he decided to quit the race. "It is something that I have deliberated throughout the regional primary votes," he added.
Chung sidestepped questions on whether he plans to endorse another primary candidate, saying that he was a "consistent supporter of the DP."
A former parliamentary speaker, Chung ended his presidential bid in 88 days after announcing his campaign in June. Earlier in the race, he unified his candidacy with Rep. Lee Kwang-jae, a three-term lawmaker who in the past worked closely with former President Roh Moo-hyun.
