Moon to visit U.S. next week for annual U.N. session: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit New York next week to attend an annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, his office announced Monday.
Moon is scheduled to depart for the United States on Sunday. He will deliver a keynote speech at the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly and also address the opening ceremony of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Moment event, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
This year, especially, the two Koreas commemorate the 30th anniversary of becoming U.N. member states simultaneously, she said.
Moon is participating in the U.N. meeting for the fifth consecutive year. He did so via video conference last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The president plans to hold bilateral summits with some of his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the U.N. session, Park added without elaborating.
Moon will then make a stopover in Honolulu, Hawaii, on his way back home, where he will join a ceremony for the transfer of the remains of South Korean and American troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War. He is to return to Seoul on Thursday.
