Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Coldplay

BTS, Coldplay to release collaboration single this month

23:30 September 13, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensations BTS and British rock band Coldplay will release their collaboration song this month, Warner Music Korea said Monday.

The company said the two groups will drop the single, titled "My Universe," on Sept. 24, confirming rumors that had been circulating for months about their collaboration.

A promotional image, provided by YouTube, for an episode of the YouTube show "RELEASED," featuring BTS and Chris Martin of Coldplay (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The song, in both English and Korean, was written by the two acts and produced by Max Martin, according to Warner Music Korea

The single will be part of Coldplay's ninth album, titled "Music of the Spheres" to be released on Oct. 15.

The rumor of their possible collaboration began to spread in July when Coldplay unveiled the the upcoming album's track listing.

The image of the CD for "My Universe" provided by Warner Music Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK